Listen to This Article: Russiagate, More Like Watergate

Audio and video-scrolling version of Russiagate, More Like Watergate. Read by Jared Moore.



To listen to subscriber-only audio in your preferred podcast app, follow these instructions to download your subscriber-only feed:



Click on the “Listen in podcast app” link below the player.



On the next screen, click “email me the link” and open the email on your phone.



There will be a button, “add to podcast app”. Click this and select your desired podcast app (e.g. Apple Podcasts). You will be redirected to the chosen podcast app with a custom feed.



Thanks!



This is a public episode. Get access to private episodes at taibbi.substack.com/subscribe