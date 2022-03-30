TK To Go

Listen to this Article: Meet the Censored: Chris Hedges

Interview with the award-winning investigative reporter, now at Substack, who had six years of shows removed by YouTube over the weekend.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text originally published 3/28/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Meet the Censored: Chris Hedges
This past weekend, celebrated journalist and author Chris Hedges woke up to find six years of episodes of his Russia Today show On Contact vanished from the show’s account on YouTube. Though almost none of the shows referenced Russia or Vladimir Putin directly, and the few that did tended to be unflattering, his association with Russian state media was enough to erase hundreds of interviews about topics ranging from Julian Assange’s imprisonment to censorship to police brutality to American war crimes in the Middle East…
a day ago · 311 likes · 285 comments · Matt Taibbi

