Listen to This Article: Loudoun County Freedom of Information Request #1: The Equity Collaborative Documents

TK News by Matt Taibbi

Loudoun County Freedom of Information Request #1: The Equity Collaborative Documents

In preparation for today’s forthcoming story, A Culture War in Four Acts: Loudoun County, Virginia. Part Two: ‘The Incident,’ TK News sent Freedom of Information requests to the county on several questions. Concerned with the issue of when the controversial “Equity Collaborative” was hired, we asked for “procurement or purchasing process documents, stakeholder emails and communique leading to the hiring of ‘The Equity Collaborative’ as consultant or business partner for any role by Loudoun County School District/County.” We’ve enclosed documents we received in response here…

Read more