TK To Go

Listen to This Article: Loudoun County Freedom of Information Request #1: The Equity Collaborative Documents

Narrated Version

CommentShare
  
--:--
--:--

The documents at the heart of a nationwide controversy.

Read the FOIA documents, and original text below.

Narrated by Jared Moore.

Find us on Apple Podcasts ( or wherever you get your podcasts)

Original text version published 12/17/21:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Loudoun County Freedom of Information Request #1: The Equity Collaborative Documents
In preparation for today’s forthcoming story, A Culture War in Four Acts: Loudoun County, Virginia. Part Two: ‘The Incident,’ TK News sent Freedom of Information requests to the county on several questions. Concerned with the issue of when the controversial “Equity Collaborative” was hired, we asked for “procurement or purchasing process documents, stakeholder emails and communique leading to the hiring of ‘The Equity Collaborative’ as consultant or business partner for any role by Loudoun County School District/County.” We’ve enclosed documents we received in response here…
Read more
2 days ago · 139 likes · 139 comments · Matt Taibbi
Final Equity Collective Files Bundled
12.3MB ∙ PDF File
Read now
Read now

CommentCommentShareShare