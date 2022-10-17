Oct 17 • 5M
Listen to This Article: Does the United States Have a Plan in Ukraine?
Narrated Version
0
Audio versions of articles from TK News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
26 comments
American officials keep insisting they won't negotiate with Russia, but now they're also leaking a belief that Ukraine can't win. Is this 4-D chess, or cluelessness? Or is there no plan at all?
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TK News by Matt Taibbi to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.