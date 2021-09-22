Listen to This Article: Does America Hate The "Poorly Educated"?

Introducing a new feature, TK To Go, a podcast feed where the latest TK articles are read aloud. The idea is to make it easier for people who might be on the road or temporarily screenless to take in articles from the site. Feedback is very welcome, though I should let subscribers know in advance, it’s entirely possible subsequent efforts will be handled by a less maladroit reader than me. In any case, please listen above or watch below:



