Listen to This Article: Bush is Biden is Bush

Matt Taibbi
George W. Bush returns to the news with a tad too much honesty, lifting a veil on Washington’s dirtiest open secret: the Biden Democrats have become the Bush Republicans.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text Published 5/22/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Bush is Biden is Bush
George W. Bush returned to the news last week. The man who once said, “Our enemies… never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we,” coughed up a gem of accidental truth about Ukraine. In the midst of blasting Vladimir Putin for suppressing dissent, he said…
a day ago · 748 likes · 692 comments · Matt Taibbi

