Listen to This Article: Another All-Time Media Faceplant

Narrated by Jared Moore

After the Biden administration and the press wrongly predicted a Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 16th, they kept compounding the error in spectacular fashion.

Original text version published 2/17/22:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Another All-Time Media Faceplant
If cluelessness can be art, American journalists unveiled their Sistine Chapel this week, in a remarkable collection of misreports and hack stenography surrounding a predicted invasion of Ukraine. The mess began last Friday, February 11th, when National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan gave an address…
a day ago · Matt Taibbi

