Nov 20 • 7M

Listen to This Article: America This Week, November 13-19, 2022

Narrated Version

46
3
 
1.0×
0:00
-7:25
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to TK To Go to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Matt Taibbi
Audio versions of articles from TK News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
3 comments

Jared Moore reads the first three headlines: Trump Returns, WWIII Averted-Ish, and FTX Collapses.

More ATW Content:

America This Week with Matt Taibbi & Walter Kirn Podcast
TK News by Matt Taibbi
Episode 14 : "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Listen now (88 min) | Keep an eye out for the written version of America This Week. Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app- Share the free versions of ATW…
Listen now
2 days ago · 186 likes · 57 comments · Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Written Version
TK News by Matt Taibbi
America This Week: November 13-19, 2022
Welcome to America This Week, the column about the biggest (and sometimes most ignored) news in our fair country. Donald Trump this week announced that he’s running for president in 2024, and because the whole media world reacted to the news in such calm, measured fashion, we really have nothing to report. So, that’ll be it for…
Read more
2 days ago · 279 likes · 237 comments · Matt Taibbi
3