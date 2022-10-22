Listen to This Article: America This Week, October 16-22, 2022

TK News by Matt Taibbi

America This Week: October 16-22, 2022

Just when you thought it might be safe to lay out in the sun for a mellow weekend, after one of those work weeks that glides uneventfully along a peaceful river of non-terrifying news events, social media explodes with yet another horrifying headline. After years of hints that grand showdowns may be coming in both the areas of censorship and nat-sec authoritarianism, word leaked Friday that an ultimate test case might just be arriving. Details on that story, and more, on…