Listen to This Article: America This Week, October 16-22, 2022

Matt Taibbi
Jared Moore reads the first four headlines: Could U.S. Block Twitter Deal? , Defense Discussions “Beyond Belief”, The Journo Vanishes, and WSJ Follows Up Insider Trading Blockbuster.

Just when you thought it might be safe to lay out in the sun for a mellow weekend, after one of those work weeks that glides uneventfully along a peaceful river of non-terrifying news events, social media explodes with yet another horrifying headline. After years of hints that grand showdowns may be coming in both the areas of censorship and nat-sec authoritarianism, word leaked Friday that an ultimate test case might just be arriving. Details on that story, and more, on…
