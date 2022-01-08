TK To Go

Listen to This Article: A Tale of Two Authoritarians

Narrated Version

Comment6Share
  
--:--
--:--

The appearance of Dick Cheney in the House of Representatives on the anniversary of January 6th helped identify the true villain on the scene

Read by Jared Moore

Find us on Apple Podcasts ( or wherever you get your podcasts)

Original text version published 1/07/22:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
A Tale of Two Authoritarians
Former Vice President Dick Cheney visited the House of Representatives yesterday. He and his daughter Liz were the only two Republicans present at a moment of silence commemorating the events of last January 6th. It was a touching scene, which perfectly described why the surviving anti-Trump Uniparty of the political mainstream is at least as much of a threat to democracy as the “insurrectionists” they never stop wailing about…
Read more
16 hours ago · 410 likes · 295 comments · Matt Taibbi
Comment6ShareShare