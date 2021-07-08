Is "Critical Race Theory" the Wrong Term?
Are Republicans tilting at the wrong windmill? New Substack author Wesley Yang, who coined the term "Successor Ideology," describes a movement that goes far beyond race
|Matt Taibbi
|16 hr ago
The headline for Wednesday’s CNN feature said it all:
The critical race theory panic has White people afraid that they might be complicit in racism
A quick note about headline style. Some time ago, the word came down in media circles that we should begin capitalizing the “B” in “black.” Trying to be forward-thinking, I went along with it. I remember New Y…