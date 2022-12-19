Interview with Russell Brand: The Twitter Files
Discussing the Twitter Files and other questions with a man in a great hat.
The first media appearance I did on the Twitter Files came between the releases of parts 5 and 6, and was with one of my favorite people, Russell Brand. To watch on Rumble, click here.
More to come.
Pls keep the focus on govt involvement, especially the IC that have charters against domestic surveillance.
Beware of the “Military Industiral Complex”. Eisenhower warned us. Second, remember Chuck Schumer’s words about Trump: “If you cross the Intel community they have 6 ways to Sunday to get back at you”. How those words are reigning truth…keep revealing this evil.