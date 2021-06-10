Interview on "Rising": On Elite Politics and the Possibility of Left-Right Dialogue
In a discussion with Rising's Emily Jashinsky about the Substack article, "Congratulations, Elitists: Liberals and Conservatives Do Have Common Interests Now"
I try not to post too many links to media appearances, but this segment on Rising with Emily Jashinsky was about a Substack article from last week that generated a lot of controversy, so I thought it might be of interest. It turned out to be a good discussion, and hopefully offers more fodder for debate here.
