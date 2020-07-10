If it’s Not “Cancel Culture,” What Kind of Culture is it?
Another long week in the all-stick, no-carrot revolution
|Matt Taibbi
|Jul 10
Last Friday, over 500 students and lecturers signed a letter denouncing Harvard professor Steven Pinker. Citing five tweets and one line from a book, the signatories demanded Pinker be repudiated by the Linguistics Society of America for a history of “speaking over genuine grievances” at “the exact moment when Black and Brown people are mobilizing again…