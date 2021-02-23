I Can't Stand Fox News, But Censoring It Might Be The Dumbest Idea Ever

How will the latest campaign against "misinformation" backfire for the country? Let's count the ways

Matt Taibbi15 hr agoComment 648Share

Two and a half years ago, when Alex Jones of Infowars was kicked off a series of tech platforms in a clearly coordinated decision, I knew this was not going to be an isolated thing.

Given that people like Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy were saying the ouster of Jones was just a “good first step,” it seemed obvious the tactic was not going to be confin…

This post is for paying subscribers

