Has American Liberalism Abandoned Free Speech? Interview With Thomas Frank
The celebrated author writes an article in the Guardian opposing censorship, and is stunned by the negative response from political kindred spirits
|Matt Taibbi
|4 hr ago
Writer Thomas Frank published a piece in The Guardian last week called, “Liberals want to blame rightwing 'misinformation' for our problems. Get real.” Its basic argument was that rather than look inward for reasons the Democratic Party message isn’t succeeding, and why political extremism is on the rise, Democrats have instead opted for a strategy of “…