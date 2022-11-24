Happy Thanksgiving to TK readers. We hope you eat guiltlessly and enjoy whatever company you’ll share today.

A brief note on scheduling: there will be no America This Week tomorrow. I’m personally thankful to all the hardworking folks who put that feature together every week, from Emily Bivens to cartoonist Daniel Medina to finance mixmaster Eric Salzman to, of course, Walter Kirn.

Speaking of Walter, he has a terrific column on “Battleground, Thanksgiving” up at Compact magazine, which you can check out here. If you roll your eyes at the annual deluge of instructions from pundits on how to deal with politically disagreeable relatives, you’ll enjoy this column. It’s classic Kirn.

After my family, I may be most thankful of all for your support. It’s a true honor and a pleasure to work here. Happy holiday, everyone, and we’ll see you again soon, perhaps with a few interesting changes to come.