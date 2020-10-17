Facebook and Twitter's Intervention Highlights Dangerous New Double Standard

The decision to ban a New York Post expose about Hunter Biden flies in the face of years of "hack and leak" stories

Matt TaibbiOct 17 922

On Wednesday, the New York Post released what they claimed was “smoking gun” evidence of corruption involving Hunter Biden, troubled son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The “blockbuster” had a controversial provenance. A computer repair shop in Delaware reportedly came to possess a laptop belonging to the younger Biden. According to the Post, it contain…

