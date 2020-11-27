Everybody's Saying It: "Guardrails"

Thanks to a combination of social media and a homebound population, verbal fads have replaced clothing in the fashion hierarchy. We’re all wearing the same gross sweatpants every day — but we can at least show how hip and with-it we are by being the first to tell our online friends to “Read the room!” or beware the latest “existential threat.”

When Joe Biden nominated former Time magazine chief Richard Stengel to head the transition team for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, some observers were quick to point out the oddity of the choice. Stengel, after all, had only last year written an editorial in the Washington Post complaining that the First Amendment was just too derned broad:

All speech is not equal. And where truth cannot drive out lies, we must add new guardrails. I’m all for protecting “thought that we hate,” but not speech that incites hate. It undermines the very values of a fair marketplace of ideas that the First Amendment is designed to protect.

Stengel was ahead of his time, tapping into one of the first hot phrases of the Biden era. Don’t wear white after Labor Day, but do talk about how democracy can’t survive without “guardrails.” After Biden won on Election Night, “the guardrails held” became journo-gold. A few weeks later, the new hot take was, “Did they?” Damage has been done, and we were lucky: we need those rails higher next time:

