Sep 30 • 30M
Episode 7: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Does America have a deep enough bench? Also this week: Walter and Matt on NATO, the Nord Stream blasts, financial panic, and OJ's hunt for the real killers
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
11 comments
Find the written version of America This Week and more at Taibbi.Substack.Com
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TK News by Matt Taibbi to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.