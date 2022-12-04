Correction: PDF Link to Munk Transcript
Directing readers to the correct link
To all:
The last article, “Transcript From the Munk Debates,” contained a link to a PDF of the full event that was not functional at the time. My apologies: you now now find it here, and it’s also listed in your list of posts, under “Unedited Transcript.”
PLEASE COVER THE SILENCING OF VACCINE INJURED PEOPLE! This is one of the most cruel and disgusting forms of censorship there has ever been. The media is a major partner, along with tech companies and the government.
There's been a near total blackout of reporting on hundreds of peer reviewed papers and case studies about covid vaccine injuries and the lack of government support or a functional safety net. Neither did MSM report on the CDC's obviously false claims of not seeing safety signals (when they were already clear from Israeli data) or Paul Thacker's devastating 2021 BMJ article on trial fraud.
What big tech is doing to people is also inhumane, going so far as to suspend accounts of injured people for simply talking about what happened to them and remove on line support groups for vulnerable, sometimes suicidal vaccine victims who are trying to support one another and share thoughts on treatments and symptoms.
We need some strong daylight on this issue and immediate help in the form of research, treatment, and financial compensation.
Your opponents came entirely unprepared, seemingly expecting some deplorables. Instead they ended up in over their heads, just like the Twitter executives.