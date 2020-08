LeBlanc called me with good news:

“I got Buddy off.”

“You got the dash cam footage? He didn’t swerve like they said?”

“No, it’s better than that. He did swerve. That cousin of yours had so much fucking blunt smoke in his car, he couldn’t see. Nearly drove into an irrigation ditch, as a matter of fact.”

“So they had probable cause?”

“No, they did not. They’d …