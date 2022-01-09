TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Show Today at 12 p.m. EST: On Dick Cheney, 1/6 Coverage, and "A Tale of Two Authoritarians"

I know it’s Sunday, but the “A Tale of Two Authoritarians” article generated a lot of interesting comments, and who watches those pre-kickoff shows anyway? Swing by if you’ve got time, and thanks! Link for today’s discussion here:

https://callin.com/link/cQCXWAOMtp

