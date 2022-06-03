TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Discussion, With Tyrel Ventura: Friday, June 3, 6:30 p.m. EST

First of all, I want to apologize to readers for being a bit scarce of late — I’ve been on book duty and also spent Memorial Day weekend with my family in Florida. But I’ve been back at work at there are things in the hopper, so please hold fast. Also, thanks to all who responded about crypto issues. I’m still working my way through the letters and if you haven’t heard from me, you may still.

I released today an interview with Jesse and Tyrel Ventura, who’ve just launched a new site, “Die First, Then Quit,” on Substack. I’ve known and admired both for years, but in the interview I tried specifically to focus on the remarkable journey both made through the media world. Jesse’s dismissal from MSNBC during the Iraq war remains among the most scandalous events in the history of American media, and both also went through the shutdown of RT, a remarkable event in its own right.

I know it’s short notice, but Tyrel and I will be hopping on Callin to discuss all of this at 6:30 p.m. EST tonight. We’d love it if you could join us:

I’m looking forward to a new episode of TK Live with to talk about On Third Parties, Media Censorship, and Jesse and Tyrel Ventura’s Arrival at Substack Today at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. Join us! On Third Parties, Media Censorship, and Jesse and Tyrel Ventura’s Arrival at SubstackWith Tyrel Ventura, discussing my interview of him and father Jesse, and their crazy political and media journey to Substackcallin.com

June 3rd 2022

