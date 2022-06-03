First of all, I want to apologize to readers for being a bit scarce of late — I’ve been on book duty and also spent Memorial Day weekend with my family in Florida. But I’ve been back at work at there are things in the hopper, so please hold fast. Also, thanks to all who responded about crypto issues. I’m still working my way through the letters and if you haven’t heard from me, you may still.
I released today an interview with Jesse and Tyrel Ventura, who’ve just launched a new site, “Die First, Then Quit,” on Substack. I’ve known and admired both for years, but in the interview I tried specifically to focus on the remarkable journey both made through the media world. Jesse’s dismissal from MSNBC during the Iraq war remains among the most scandalous events in the history of American media, and both also went through the shutdown of RT, a remarkable event in its own right.
I know it’s short notice, but Tyrel and I will be hopping on Callin to discuss all of this at 6:30 p.m. EST tonight. We’d love it if you could join us:
June 3rd 2022
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Callin Discussion, With Tyrel Ventura: Friday, June 3, 6:30 p.m. EST
First of all, I want to apologize to readers for being a bit scarce of late — I’ve been on book duty and also spent Memorial Day weekend with my family in Florida. But I’ve been back at work at there are things in the hopper, so please hold fast. Also, thanks to all who responded about crypto issues. I’m still working my way through the letters and if you haven’t heard from me, you may still.
June 3rd 20221
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.