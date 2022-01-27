TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Discussion: The Ukraine Mess, With Matt Bivens

Comment42

Going to be doing a special Callin tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. EST with old friend and former Moscow Times editor Matt Bivens about “Let’s Have a War,” and America’s history of bungling foreign policy in both Russia and Ukraine. Come by: link here.

ShareShare

Create your profile

Only paid subscribers can comment on this post

© 2022 Matt Taibbi. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
TK News by Matt Taibbi is on Substack – the place for independent writing