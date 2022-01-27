Going to be doing a special Callin tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. EST with old friend and former Moscow Times editor Matt Bivens about “Let’s Have a War,” and America’s history of bungling foreign policy in both Russia and Ukraine. Come by: link here.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Callin Discussion: The Ukraine Mess, With Matt Bivens
Going to be doing a special Callin tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. EST with old friend and former Moscow Times editor Matt Bivens about “Let’s Have a War,” and America’s history of bungling foreign policy in both Russia and Ukraine. Come by: link here.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.