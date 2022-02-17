I’ll be holding a Callin discussion about the article, “Another All-Time Media Faceplant” today at 3:00 p.m. EST. Those interested in joining in are most welcome, just click here. Also, I finally have some good news, as Callin is apparently now Android accessible:
February 17th 2022
Callin Discussion: The Ukraine Faceplant, Thursday, 3:00 P.M. EST (with new Android news!)
