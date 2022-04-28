TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Discussion: The NFL Draft Decoded, today at 4:30 p.m. EST

Comment57

As some of my readers know, the NFL draft is a lifelong obsession. In fact, I’ve been pursuing political journalism for decades as a clever misdirection ploy, whose real purpose is to get Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan to hire me to run the team’s drafts. (I’d shoot for my hometown Patriots, but Bill Belichick is too smart to let me in the building). Usually I write about the draft, but this year I want to do a Callin on the subject, which has evolved. Please join me at 4:30 p.m. today if you want to talk about my private sickness:

Twitter avatar for @mtaibbiMatt Taibbi @mtaibbi
I’m looking forward to a new episode of TK Live with to talk about “The NFL Draft Decoded,” today at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT. Join us! The NFL Draft DecodedWhy Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan still needs to hire me.callin.com

April 28th 2022

4 Retweets
Share
© 2022 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing