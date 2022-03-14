TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Discussion: Orwell Was Right, 3:00 PM EST, Tuesday, March 15

Comment30

Having been away for a bit, holding a Callin show tomorrow at 3:00 pm EST on the Orwell piece. Come check it out if you can:

Twitter avatar for @mtaibbiMatt Taibbi @mtaibbi
New episode of TK Live on Callin: Orwell was Right Tomorrow at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT. Join us! Orwell was RightOn 1984 and what it predictedcallin.com

March 14th 2022

4 Retweets

ShareShare
© 2022 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack
Substack is the home for great writing