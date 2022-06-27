Callin Discussion on Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST: On interviewing with Ben Shapiro, the end of Roe, and the death of Normie politics
Catching up on Callin after a wild weekend
Late last week, I had a long and really interesting discussion with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, which he ran yesterday as his Sunday Special. The interview was remarkable on a number of fronts, beginning with the fact that such a meeting would have been unthinkable for a slew of reasons even ten years ago, and ending with Roe v. Wade being overturned about ten minutes after we finished talking.
I have a piece coming out about the latter issue, but I also wanted to schedule a Callin for tomorrow, June 28th, at 1:00 p.m. EST to discuss all of this. I’ve already taken criticism just for doing the interview, ironic given how mild and uncontroversial most of the talk was. This is what counts as heretical now: two people who don’t agree about everything Zooming for an hour without screaming at one another. Anyway, please join me tomorrow afternoon for a wrap-up, as well as a discussion about Dobbs v. Jackson and a piece I have coming out called, “Taking the Neither Pill.”
I get all of my current news spin from Glenn, Bari, Matt and Krystal/Saager, even though I doubt we've ever voted for the same President. I also still go to WSJ Op/Ed and RCP, which I personally believe is the most balanced aggregator out there.
Thank you Matt for doing what you're doing. Also, thank you Ben, Fox News, Bill Mahar (and others) for giving all of the above a forum that used to be closed to them.
Please continue having conversations like this. I'm a rightist for sure, and subscribe to you and Greenwald, listen to Russell Brand almost daily. We're already going down the rabbit hole, the only way out of it is to talk to one another in a civilized manner.