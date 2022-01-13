TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Discussion Friday at 2:30 EST: With Author Walter Kirn

Comment52

In the wake of “Vaccine Aristocrats Strike Again,” I’ve scheduled a Callin discussion tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. EST with one of my favorite writers, the always funny and very astute Walter Kirn. We’ll talk moral manias, who’d be the best novelist to tackle today’s absurdities, and the end of the “Question Authority” era. Link here:

https://www.callin.com/room/discussion-with-author-walter-kirn-on-moral-NwWGlNtaxX

ShareShare

Create your profile

Only paid subscribers can comment on this post

© 2022 Matt Taibbi. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
TK News by Matt Taibbi is on Substack – the place for independent writing