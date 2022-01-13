In the wake of “Vaccine Aristocrats Strike Again,” I’ve scheduled a Callin discussion tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. EST with one of my favorite writers, the always funny and very astute Walter Kirn. We’ll talk moral manias, who’d be the best novelist to tackle today’s absurdities, and the end of the “Question Authority” era. Link here:
https://www.callin.com/room/discussion-with-author-walter-kirn-on-moral-NwWGlNtaxX
Callin Discussion Friday at 2:30 EST: With Author Walter Kirn
