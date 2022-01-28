TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Discussion: Friday, 4:00 p.m. EST, "The Folly of Pandemic Censorship"

This week’s article about “The Folly of Pandemic Censorship” drew a significant response, but there have also been some crazy developments since its publication, including an appearance by the Surgeon General on MSNBC suggesting that we use “the power that we have” to crack down even more on wrongthinkers. Let’s talk about why this is crazy and dangerous on Callin at 4:00 p.m. EST today, link here:

