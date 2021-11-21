Callin Discussion at 10 a.m ET: "The Rittenhouse Verdict is Only Shocking if You Followed the Last Year of Terrible Reporting"

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday and the messaging since has been curious. The New York Times and columnist Charles Blow largely stayed away from the specifics of the case, making instead a broader point that Rittenhouse belonged to a long tradition of “white vigilantes,” a list that included Bernie Goetz, the St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the killers of Ahmed Arbery, the Ku Klux Klan, and the entire January 6th insurrection.

Blow argued Rittenhouse belonged among the practitioners of “violent white vigilantism” because he was one of many who used “violence against people of color and their white allies.”

In “Rittenhouse was acquitted, not validated,” Washington Post columnist reminded us that “acquittals are not moral judgments” (who thought they were?) and “what the jury did not do was determine that Rittenhouse acted properly on that evening.” Bump made some interesting points — we can talk more about those later — before reminding at last, “The jury was not asked whether it approved… if individuals should take it upon themselves to supplement or replace law enforcement.”

In a flash, then, we saw editorialists switch from a story about a murderer on trial for “crossing state lines” to wantonly shoot people, to a more academic discussion about the evils of vigilantism. Ironically, some of the reactions hinted at the national discussion we should have been having before the case devolved into another divide-a-thon.

