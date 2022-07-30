Callin Discussion: America This Week, Saturday, July 30, 12 p.m. EST
Recapping the week, plus items from the cutting room floor, as well as comments and suggestions
On short notice, but I’ll be holding a Callin discussion at 12:00 noon today, to discuss the items in “America This Week.” Please click the link above to join. No guests today, which means the event will actually begin at noon and won’t involve me frantically scrambling to locate a co-host.
In addition to talking about the items in this week’s roundup, which include the kickoff of the convention for the trouble United Auto Workers union, news of yet another major weapons deal in Europe, a little-discussed report alleging Chinese infiltration of the Fed and more, I had a few other things I wanted to discuss, before opening things up to a bit of a longer Q&A session for comments, questions, and requests. We can also talk about TFW No GF and Alex’s War, two movies reviewed here earlier this week.
If you’re staying out of the heat and have a little time to kill, please come by. See you at noon!
The most disturbing issue for me this week is the unfolding news about the erased cell phone data on the secret service phones. I hope it will mean some heads will roll. Gees the useless republican former party would be arming if it had happened with them in the WH. I follow Manchin on Twitter just to know what he is up to. He is so condescending this week letting us know his change of heart, I didn't know he had one. Matt why not consider, or maybe you have already, going to Ukraine to report see in you have some language skills for that part of the world.
At the risk of pointing out an inaccuracy that probably nobody noticed and thus doesn't need to be corrected, but we're in daylight saving time, not standard time, so it should be EDT above, and not EST.