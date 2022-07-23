Appearance on "The Zero Hour," With R.J. Eskow
Discussing "The New Kremlinology: Reading the New York Times."
Always fun to check in with Richard “R.J. Eskow” on his show Zero Hour. The writer, podcaster, and former political consultant invited me on to discuss the recent article The New Kremlinology, or as Richard put it, The New York Times as American Pravda. Run time, 35 minutes: have a listen, if you have time.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
thanks Matt!
good stuff. Bernays would be blown away at the level of pervasiveness of propaganda, "manufacturing consent", that we swim in today.
I saved one of your quotes from thanksgiving, and I keep coming back to it:
"For What Are America's Wealthy Thankful? A Worsening Culture War
When leaders run out of unifying myths, division is the last currency. Why this Thanksgiving, America is a "death cult" versus "radical socialists"
We don’t talk about why people are losing their minds, for the increasingly obvious reason that culture war is the only thing standing between America’s plutocrat class and a lot of pitchforks. So what we’ll get more and more of, as the country grows less stable, are inciting narratives: the sticks are filled with gun-toting loons, Antifa wants your house. This is what happens when a society runs out of myths to sell to the public. After a generation of lies and failures, our fear of each other is all our leaders have left.
Essentially, in the wake of Trump, the political class is accepting the inevitability of culture war, and urging it on, as something preferable to populist revolt. " -M. Taibbi
Ill add:
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. ...We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." -Edward Bernays "Propaganda" 1928
Always love your conversations with RJ