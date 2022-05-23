Apologies for the general APB, but I’m working on a story centering on the crypto/stablecoin world, and am interested in hearing from anyone who might have invested in recent years. I’m interested in good experiences, bad experiences, or even just insights from someone who works in a relevant field - I have a sharp learning curve on this one and would be glad to talk to anyone with a story to tell. If you’d like to write to me directly, I’m at reportingbytk@gmail.com.
Thanks to all, and please keep an eye out for this space. I’m also going to be announcing a Callin in the coming days.
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Any Crypto/Stablecoin Investors Out There?
Apologies for the general APB, but I’m working on a story centering on the crypto/stablecoin world, and am interested in hearing from anyone who might have invested in recent years. I’m interested in good experiences, bad experiences, or even just insights from someone who works in a relevant field - I have a sharp learning curve on this one and would be glad to talk to anyone with a story to tell. If you’d like to write to me directly, I’m at reportingbytk@gmail.com.
Thanks to all, and please keep an eye out for this space. I’m also going to be announcing a Callin in the coming days.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.