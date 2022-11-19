America This Week: November 13-19, 2022
Trump leaps out of Camp Crystal Lake, WWIII somewhat narrowly averted, Ponzi catastrophe shrugged off, Censorship train rolls on
Welcome to America This Week, the column about the biggest (and sometimes most ignored) news in our fair country. Donald Trump this week announced that he’s running for president in 2024, and because the whole media world reacted to the news in such calm, measured fashion, we really have nothing to report. So, that’ll be it for ATW this week.
Just kidding. We’ve got news spilling out our sous-vêtements. For the podcast version with Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi, click here. Otherwise, the top headlines:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TK News by Matt Taibbi to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.