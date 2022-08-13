Clockwise from top left: the best shrew on Getty; Merrick Garland menaced by fourth-dimensional being; grasshopper tacos; Mayashi Son dissembling; Trumpbo III protesters; drone-eye view of Mormon church

Editor’s note: the introductory audio recap of “America This Week” with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn will be coming out presently, so please watch your TK feed for its release.

Welcome to America This Week, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. This week: history’s most important (and fiercely disputed) search warrant, more Covid ripoffs, heightened Sino-American tensions, more evidence that affluent nations have forgotten how babies are made, locusts, bug-eating, other signs of the apocalypse, and more.

The lead stories: