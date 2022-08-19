America This Week: August 15-21
More fallout from Raid Week, a Saudi shopping spree, Liz Cheney's pyrrhic victory, an eastward NATO deployment, News Bingo, Drinking Syria's milkshake, Three finance headlines and more
Editor’s note: the audio recap of “America This Week” with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn is up. Click here to listen:
Welcome back to America This Week, wrapping up a week in news from the country that brought you cheeseburgers, rock n’ roll, “forever chemicals,” Annie, the Balingiga massacre, most of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, gun-toting robot dogs, electric light, three-named assassins and Internet porn. This week in our illustrious history:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TK News by Matt Taibbi to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.