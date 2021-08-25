Activism, Uncensored: Violence in Portland
Right-wing demonstrators clash with self-styled antifascists in the latest News2Share report
|161
|409
As promised earlier, here’s the extended report from Ford Fischer and News2Share on the events of this past weekend in Portland, which saw wide-scale violence from right-wing protesters and an exchange of gunfire, as well as an incident in which self-described antifascist protesters assaulted a reporter.
More TK.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.