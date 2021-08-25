Activism, Uncensored: Violence in Portland

Right-wing demonstrators clash with self-styled antifascists in the latest News2Share report

As promised earlier, here’s the extended report from Ford Fischer and News2Share on the events of this past weekend in Portland, which saw wide-scale violence from right-wing protesters and an exchange of gunfire, as well as an incident in which self-described antifascist protesters assaulted a reporter.

More TK.

