Activism, Uncensored: "Leftist" anti-abortion group speaks out after federal charges, 5 fetuses taken by DC police
News2Share gives a visual history of a macabre and disturbing activism story
|222
News2Share and Ford Fischer recap the history of “Progressive Anti Abortion Uprising,” or “PAUU,” a group mentioned in this space during anti-abortion demonstrations last December. The group’s director of activism, Lauren Handy, was arrested along with eight other group members in connection with an incident in 2020 when they allegedly blocked access to an abortion clinic. In the course of being investigated, police discovered five fetuses at Handy’s home. Last week, PAAU held a press conference to tell their side of the story. The above video is extremely graphic.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.