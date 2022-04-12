News2Share and Ford Fischer recap the history of “Progressive Anti Abortion Uprising,” or “PAUU,” a group mentioned in this space during anti-abortion demonstrations last December. The group’s director of activism, Lauren Handy, was arrested along with eight other group members in connection with an incident in 2020 when they allegedly blocked access to an abortion clinic. In the course of being investigated, police discovered five fetuses at Handy’s home. Last week, PAAU held a press conference to tell their side of the story. The above video is extremely graphic.