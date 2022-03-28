TK partners News2Share capture a pro-Ukrainian demonstration in Washington from this weekend, featuring calls for a no-fly zone and speeches by the likes of casual-dressed neoconservative Bill Kristol, who said, “We are coming to the help of those who are fighting for Europe.” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko added, “Putin does not believe in the power of the human spirit… we cannot compromise with evil.” In a video appearance, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct appeal to the West. “It is only the beginning for Russia on Ukrainian land,” he said. “Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe.”

The most intense footage was a prepared video montage of parents embracing their infant children, over a lullaby featuring the lyrics: “If you don’t close the sky, I will die.”

Ford Fischer reports.