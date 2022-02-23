Activism, Uncensored: In Washington, Two Views on Ukraine
News2Share captures hundreds of protesters marching to the White House to ask Joe Biden to deliver more support for Ukraine, and antiwar actions involving Code Pink, ANSWER Coalition, and other groups
TK partners News2Share put together a reel of dueling protests in Washington. The contingent calling for more support for Ukraine appears larger and more organized. As Ford notes, many had signs comparing Putin to Hitler. The antiwar crowd, which includes many of the same groups at the center of protests against the Iraq war ages ago, focused less on Putin and more on the role of NATO.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.