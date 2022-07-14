“Don’t give us that whole vote out fascism bullshit!” one masked protester yelled into a bullhorn. “Riots work!”

In an example of the crisp verité journalism that’s becoming their trademark, Ford Fischer and his News2Share crew spend thirteen unsettling minutes capturing the range of street responses to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

From a man in an Ichabod Crane beard spinning in delight and singing, We are dancing on the grave of Roe versus Wade!, to a couple of cops appearing to laugh at a sign reading IF PREGNANCY IS GOD’S WILL THEN SO IS ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, to my personal favorite, Ford interviewing a weirdly impassive Guido Reichstadter by speakerphone as the protester stood spewing green smoke atop an arch of the Fredrick Douglass Memorial Bridge, News2Share captured all sides at their most profane, eccentric, and ecstatic.

As a symbol of America’s dialogueless politics, the abortion issue is unparalleled. There is nothing to discuss, only invective and political combat. Democrats are taking abuse as traitors to both sides: symbols of Roe’s defenders to the pro-life crowd, but despised among Antifa types (who make an appearance here) as the party that won’t pack the court or institute a federal ban to protect it. “One consistent theme was dissatisfaction with Democratic lawmakers, and the system as a whole,” Ford deadpans.

All that and more, from the best shooters of street political action in the business.